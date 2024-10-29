NEWS: Young man shot dead in Dutch Quarter | FAXINFO

A fatal shooting occurred on Saturday night on Madrid Road, in the Dutch Quarter area, resulting in the death of a young man.

A new tragedy occurred on Sunday, October 27, around XNUMX a.m. According to initial investigation findings, a person was shot dead by an individual in front of his home after an argument. Several police officers and forensic experts were sent to the scene of the murder for the purposes of the investigation. The alleged perpetrator of the shooting is still actively being sought by law enforcement. The young man who succumbed to his injuries held a position in the infrastructure department of the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI).

Another shooting leaves one seriously injured

On Sunday night, a second shooting struck the Sint Maarten community, heightening concerns about the recent increase in people killed or injured by firearms. Police responded to the Garden of Eden at 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, investigators found an individual suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. The victim was transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center in critical condition. An investigation has been opened. One more! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-un-jeune-homme-tue-par-arme-a-feu-a-dutch-quarter/