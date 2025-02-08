No Tsunami Threat for Sint Maarten, Public Urged to Stay Informed | Government of Sint Maarten

The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) has confirmed that there is NO tsunami threat for Sint Maarten following a 7.6 magnitude earthquake that struck north of Honduras on Saturday evening, February 8, 2025. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 miles.

The NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii issued an alert for parts of the Caribbean region, forecasting hazardous tsunami waves for Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Honduras, with estimated wave heights ranging from one to three meters above tide level. These waves are expected to reach affected coastal areas within 30 minutes to an hour.

While Sint Maarten remains safe from tsunami impact, minor sea-level changes may be observed. The Office of Disaster Management advises the public to stay informed through official government channels and to avoid the spread of misinformation.

For real-time updates, follow DCOMM’s official platforms and listen to emergency broadcasts. The Government of Sint Maarten remains committed to ensuring the safety and preparedness of all residents and visitors.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/No-Tsunami-Threat-for-Sint-Maarten.aspx