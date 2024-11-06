NOCTAMBULE 2024: A huge popular success that continues unabated! | FAXINFO

More than 250 people (children and adults) took part in the special Halloween Noctambule organized on Saturday, November 2 in Bellevue. A real success!

Two race formats (4km and 8km) were planned for the participants, all dressed in their finest costumes, Halloween required!

As in previous editions, a festive atmosphere reigned throughout the evening. For the 4 km race-walk, an event that brought together a large majority of registrants, Anaïs Niclou won among the women and Stéphane Chilou among the men.

As for the 8 km, a race reserved for seasoned athletes, Agnès Roehrig won the women's event, with Ianis Bourely winning the men's event.

On the organizers' side, the president of Dream of Trail SXM, Esnard Avanet, is pleased with the popular enthusiasm generated each year by the Noctambule. "The 2024 edition has just closed the 10th anniversary of the Dream of Trail SXM association. We have experienced another exceptional edition thanks to the participants and the magnificent disguises made by the children and adults," he emphasizes before adding "We have not had any incidents to deplore for our greatest satisfaction. I would like to thank all the participants, the volunteers, the members of the office, without forgetting our loyal partners, Le Crédit Mutuel and the Collectivité without whom all this would not be possible. See you next year!" _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/noctambule-2024-un-grand-succes-populaire-qui-ne-se-dement-pas/