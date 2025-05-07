NRPB and GEBE Sign $5.1M Agreement to Strengthen Utility Infrastructure in Four Districts | Government of Sint Maarten

The National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) and N.V. GEBE have signed a US$5.1 million agreement to begin underground placement of mid-voltage electrical cables and potable water pipes in four areas of Sint Maarten: Cole Bay, South Reward, Pointe Blanch, and on parts of A.T. Illidge Road. The works fall under the Emergency Recovery Project (ERP1), which will expand the island’s underground utility network and reduce vulnerability to extreme weather events.

The Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina asserts that the initiative is an investment in infrastructure. “This activity is a step toward a future where the people of Sint Maarten can rely on modern, resilient, and sustainable utilities. It reflects our broader vision of building our country to be prepared to meet the challenges of tomorrow with strength and innovation.”

More than 9 kilometers of overhead mid-tension and low-voltage electricity lines will be placed underground. In South Reward new water distribution lines will be placed with connections to individual homes. Safety and traffic management measures will be put in place in affected neighborhoods in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI).

Patrice Gumbs, Minister of VROMI, “Government is committed to enhancing infrastructure to match growing development and population needs; this collaboration ensures the delivery of long-awaited network improvements for the people of Sint Maarten and our commitment to sustainable, forward-thinking development.”​

This latest initiative builds on underground cabling works first launched in 2022 under ERP1. At that time, more than nine kilometers of low-voltage electrical lines were placed underground in several neighborhoods within the Cul de Sac basin, along with the installation of water lines and future-ready conduits for fiber optic cables. These works supported the development of infrastructure to areas that suffered extended outages following the 2017 hurricanes. The newly signed agreement represents a continuation of that effort focusing now on mid-voltage lines and water distribution in the above-mentioned districts

Thomas Roggendorf, N.V. GEBE, Interim manager asserts that, “NV GEBE cares deeply about the community of St. Maarten. Projects like these are not just about infrastructure, they are about resilience. They allow us to restore vital services more quickly after a storm and ensure that our people are safe and supported. We are proud to be in partnership with NRPB that share our vision, because when we work together, we build back stronger and faster.”

Whilst Claret Connor, Director of NRPB adds, “The agreement reflects the Trust Fund’s commitment to improving essential infrastructure improvements that strengthen our resilience and safeguard communities. By advancing this work now, the groundwork is laid for a stronger and more reliable network that can better withstand future storms.”

Work is scheduled to begin in May 2025, and residents in the impacted areas will receive advance notice. GEBE confirms it will continue to post detailed updates on its Facebook page, including work schedules and traffic advisories.

The work is being implemented by N.V. GEBE with support from the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB), on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten. It is financed by the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, which is funded by the Government of the Netherlands and managed by the World Bank.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/NRPB-and-GEBE-Sign-5-1M-Agreement-to-Strengthen-Utility-Infrastructure-in-Four-Districts.aspx