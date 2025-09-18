ODM: 7th Named Storm Gabrielle Develops. Poses No Threat to Sint Maarten. Remain Vigilant | Government of Sint Maarten

Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Clive Richardson, says the 7th named Tropical Storm Gabrielle formed this week and poses no threat to Sint Maarten.

Gabrielle is travelling several hundred miles to the northeast of Sint Maarten in the Atlantic Ocean and will continue on this track out in the open sea.

While the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season has been very quiet, with no tropical cyclone activity since Fernand dissipated on August 28, 2025, until Gabrielle’s formation this week, therefore, ODM is calling on the community to remain vigilant and monitor weather reports.

The Colorado State University (CSU) Department of Atmospheric Science in its most recent seasonal forecast of September 17, 2025, says they anticipate the season to pick up somewhat over the next couple of weeks.

According to the CSU, global weather models are hinting at potential additional tropical cyclone development in one to two weeks in both the eastern and central Atlantic as well as the Gulf/western Caribbean.

Monitor local weather reports by visiting the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/ as the country is now in the peak period of the season.

The remaining 2025 storm names are: Humberto, Imelda, Jerry, Karen, Lorenzo, Melissa, Nestor, Olga, Pablo, Rebekah, Sebastien, Tanya, Van, and Wendy.

For more information on hurricane preparedness and to find a list of official resources, please visit the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart” or you can use the following link: https://shorturl.at/VbaxC

Listen to the Government Radio station – SXMGOV 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

The hurricane season runs through November 30.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/ODM-7th-Named-Storm-Gabrielle-Develops–Poses-No-Threat-to-Sint-Maarten–Remain-Vigilant.aspx