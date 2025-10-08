ODM: Country Under Tropical Storm Watch. Be Prepared to Take Action | Government of Sint Maarten

​GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Tropical Storm Jerry continues to make its way across the central Atlantic Ocean towards the Leeward Islands.

The Prime Minister Chairman of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is calling on the community and business sector to continue to closely monitor the progress of Jerry and to be prepared to take action if necessary.

“The safety of the population and our visitors are our highest priority. The forecast indicates that Jerry will pass away from the island, however, out of an abundance of caution, I call on the community and the business sector to still review their hurricane season preparations and to make sure their property is storm/hurricane ready.

“We have seen where storms within a very short period of time grow to become a major hurricane, and therefore I reiterate as a precautionary measure, to review your plans and be ready to take action if this becomes necessary," the honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina said on Wednesday.

According to the latest Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS) forecast at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 2025, the country remains under a Tropical Storm Watch until further notice. A watch is issued when tropical storm conditions of sustained winds of 39 to 73 miles per hour are possible within a specified area within 48 hours.

MDS says Jerry could pass at its closest point approximately 140 miles northeast of Sint Maarten on Friday, October 10, 2025.

RAINFALL: This system could produce rain accumulation of up to 2 to 4 inches over the region. This rainfall may be accompanied by thunderstorms and could produce flash

flooding and rock falls. Flood Advisory/warning will be issued if necessary.

WIND: Tropical storm force winds are likely to affect Sint Maarten from late Thursday.

SEAS: Sea conditions will gradually deteriorate. Small craft advisories and watches will be issued as conditions warrant.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) – not activated – met on Wednesday morning October 08, 2025, where an assessment was provided about the forecast track of Jerry.

Boat owners/mariners are advised to review their storm/hurricane season action plans as a precautionary measure.

The building sector should review and be prepared to implement their storm-ready plans if necessary.

Food wholesalers and warehouse depots are requested to review and be prepared to implement their storm ready plans for their establishment if required to do so.

Continue to monitor local weather reports from MDS: www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/ in connection with the approach of the weather system.

For more information on hurricane preparedness and to find a list of official resources, please visit the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart" or you can use the following link: https://shorturl.at/VbaxC

Listen to the Government Radio station – SXMGOV 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

Continue to monitor official news sources for credible information.

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season. Remain vigilant and prepared!​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/ODM-Country-Under-Tropical-Storm-Watch–Be-Prepared-to-Take-Action.aspx