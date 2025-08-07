ODM: Expect Ramp Up in Storm Formation Activity. Continue to Remain Vigilant and Monitor MDS Weather Reports | Government of Sint Maarten

Forecasters such as the Colorado State University (CSU) storm center says it expects a ramp up of tropical storm formation activity by the end of August.

The fourth named storm Dexter dissipated this week in the north Atlantic Ocean. The season so far has been quiet, but forecasters expect a quick turnaround.

Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Clive Richardson, is calling on residents and the business community to continue to remain vigilant and monitor local weather reports from the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

ODM calls on the community to double check their disaster supply kit which should be in place from the beginning of the hurricane season.

The disaster supply kit should have at least two weeks of food and water. If you haven’t compiled such, the time to do so is now! Don’t wait for the last moment to be storm/hurricane ready.

For more information on hurricane preparedness and to find a list of official resources, please visit the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart” or you can use the following link: https://shorturl.at/VbaxC​

The remaining storm names for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season are: Erin, Fernand, Gabrielle, Humberto, Imelda, Jerry, Karen, Lorenzo, Melissa, Nestor, Olga, Pablo, Rebekah, Sebastien, Tanya, Van, and Wendy.

Residents, visitors, business owners and operators should know the difference between a watch and a warning which will become invaluable in the coming weeks and months.

A Tropical Storm Watch is issued when tropical storm conditions of sustained winds of 39 to 73 miles per hour are possible within a specified area within 48 hours; a Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm conditions can be expected within 36 hours. Tropical Storm does not have to reach hurricane strength to be deadly.

A Hurricane Watch means hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, with tropical storm force winds beginning within 48 hours; a hurricane warning means hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, with tropical storm force winds beginning within 36 hours.

Listen to the Government Radio station – SXMGOV 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

The hurricane season runs through November 30.

