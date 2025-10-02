ODM: Remain Vigilant. Additional Storm Formation Anticipated | Government of Sint Maarten

​GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Clive Richardson, says the past two weeks have been active with the formation of two additional storms.

Therefore, ODM is calling on the community to remain vigilant and monitor weather reports.

The Colorado State University (CSU) Department of Atmospheric Science in its most recent seasonal forecast of October 1, 2025, says they anticipate above-normal storm formation activity for the next two weeks.

CSU adds that weather forecasts models signal for potential development in the central tropical Atlantic east of the Leeward and Windward Islands and in the northwest Caribbean/Gulf.

Nine named storms have formed to date with the last one being Imelda. Out of the nine storms, four became hurricanes and two of those reached Category 5 status based on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale.

The last Category 5 hurricane was Humberto with wind speeds reaching 160 miles per hour. The storm rapidly intensified within a very short period of time – 24 hours to a Cat 5.

Continue to monitor local weather reports by visiting the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/ as the country is now in the peak period of the season.

The remaining 2025 storm names are: Jerry, Karen, Lorenzo, Melissa, Nestor, Olga, Pablo, Rebekah, Sebastien, Tanya, Van, and Wendy.

For more information on hurricane preparedness and to find a list of official resources, please visit the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart" or you can use the following link: https://shorturl.at/VbaxC

Listen to the Government Radio station – SXMGOV 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

The hurricane season runs through November 30.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/ODM-Remain-Vigilant–Additional-Storm-Formation-Anticipated.aspx