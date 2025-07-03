OECS: Saint Martin participates in the High-Level Caucus meeting with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu | FAXINFO

Vice President Bernadette Davis had the honour of representing President Louis Mussington at the bicameral (Senate and Parliament of Saint Lucia) Caucus meeting in the presence of His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

For Mrs. Bernadette Davis " The discussions were rich, promising for the future of Saint-Martin, and focused on strengthening ties between OECS members and Nigeria, within the framework of a broader partnership between member countries and Nigeria. ».

Main topics covered:

Air connectivity: Improving links between Africa and the Caribbean.

Scholarships: Academic cooperation and scholarship opportunities for students from OECS member countries. This program is expected to begin in 2026.

Tourism: Mutual promotion of tourism and sustainable development strategies.

Cruises: Collaboration on the development of cruise tourism, including new itineraries and investments.

Trade Mission: Proposal to organize missions to identify economic opportunities.

Cultural exchanges: Promotion of artistic, musical and heritage exchanges.

Student exchanges: Creation of educational and cultural immersion programs.

Sport: Development of partnerships in school and professional sport.

Medical Exchanges: Cooperation in medical training, skills and services.

Bilateral Commission: Agreement in principle on the creation of a bilateral Commission to advance these projects.

As a member of the OECS, Saint Martin has been designated to coordinate efforts in the areas of tourism and the cruise industry, and will work closely with the Nigerian authorities to define a roadmap.

This meeting marks a major step in the Saint-Martin community's desire to reconnect with Africa, not only through shared roots but also through concrete strategic action.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/oeco-saint-martin-participe-a-la-reunion-caucus-de-haut-niveau-avec-le-president-du-nigeria-bola-ahmed-tinubu/