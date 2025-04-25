OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE – AEC – POSTPONEMENT OF THE MARINA ROYALE SOLIDARITY EVENING | FAXINFO

Marigot, April 25, 2025

Due severe weather in the territory et from the transition to yellow alert, the Association of Merchants and Restaurateurs of Marigot (AEC) informs that it is forced to postpone the solidarity evening initially scheduled for this Friday evening at the Marina Royale.

The safety of participants, the public and the teams involved must take priority.

We would like to thank warmly the tradespeople, Restaurants et inhabitants who had responded present to this outpouring of solidarity.

We are actively working on reschedule the event as soon as conditions are met, and remain fully mobilized to continue to unite around our Marina Royale and downtown Marigot.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/communique-officiel-aec-report-de-la-soiree-solidaire-marina-royale/