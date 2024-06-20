OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES 2024 CTOS SBSM: 14 young people present at the torch relay | FAXINFO

The experience was unforgettable for these 14 young people from Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy during this weekend in Guadeloupe to attend the Olympic torch relay on June 15.

Thanks to the Territorial Olympic and Sports Committee of Saint-Barth and Saint-Martin (CTOS SBSM) and the commitment of Aurélie Soucy, vice-president in charge of the Sport, Health and Well-being commission, Virginie Carien, the deputy secretary general, and the director Peggy Oulerich, 14 young people aged 10 to 18 were able to participate in the unique Olympic torch relay event in Guadeloupe. Departing last Friday from Grand-Case airport, 8 young people from SXM were selected: one from the Archers club, one in badminton, another from the Archiball rugby club, 4 young people from SESSAD accompanied by Martine Boudine, educator specialist, and a student from the Mont des Accords college alongside Inès Noreskal, local teacher carrying the flame. For the sister island, 6 young people (surfing, football, rugby, sailing) were designated in partnership with Magali Maxor from the SBH Sports department and David Blanchard, territorial advisor. Also on the trip, Sareena Carti, Saint-Martin athlete, gold medalist in the 400m at the European Youth Olympic Festival who resumed competition last Sunday at the Guadeloupe championship. For Alain Gros-Desormeaux, president of the CTOS SBSM: “The young people discovered the importance of the Olympics, it was historic! ". Everyone returned cheerful from this journey dedicated to the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/jeux-olympiques-et-paralympiques-2024-ctos-sbsm-14-jeunes-presents-au-relais-de-la-flamme/