OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024: The “Scol’ympic Flame” passing through Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy | FAXINFO

The Olympic Games have never been so present in the minds of the French, organizers of this 2024 edition.

In this context, a project was born in Guadeloupe: “la Flamme Scol’Ympique”. This is a project born in a school of our Academy (Klébert Moinet school), led by Erwan Bréal and relayed by the authorities of National Education and the Sports Union of First Degree Education (USEP ).

“The idea is to pass the Scol’ympic flame across the entire academy: Saint-Martin, Saint-Barthélemy, continental Guadeloupe, les Saintes, Marie-Galante, la Désirade,” underlines Erwan Bréal, before adding “A each time the flame passes through a school, a written record of around ten lines accompanied by a maximum of three photos will be made for the view holder provided. The students will thus be able to follow his journey.”

This flame which conveys the values ​​of Olympism (respect, friendship and excellence) received a warm welcome last Friday from the vice-rector, Harry Christophe and his team before leaving to meet the students and their teachers, at within schools, on the sports fields and pools of our two islands.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/jeux-olympiques-paris-2024-la-flamme-scolympique-de-passage-a-saint-martin-et-saint-barthelemy/