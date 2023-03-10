OMNISPORT: A perfect organization for the return of the Raid of the gendarmes of Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Last Sunday, the Raid des gendarmes de Saint-Martin, an event renowned for its difficulty, made its big return to Saint-Martin in its original format, after five years of absence!

The Sports and Leisure Club of the gendarmes of Saint-Martin is back! Under the impetus of Chief Warrant Officer Florence Gonon, with around thirty volunteer gendarmes at her side, the CSLG has regained its colors with the perfect organization of the raid by the gendarmes of Saint-Martin.

This demanding sports competition (1 km of swimming, 26 km of mountain biking (with a shooting test halfway through), 17 km of trail running and 4 km of kayaking) brought together 65 participants, including 4 gendarmes, for a total of 25 teams in pair or relay format.

Congratulations to all the participants with a special mention for the winning duo of the event Grégory Pigeon – Maxime Kruszewska (SXM Tri Académie), squadron leader Laurent Turquetit, commander of the Moule company (Guadeloupe) and his partner finishing in a nice 2nd place.

See you next year for new sporting achievements! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/omnisport-une-organisation-parfaite-pour-le-retour-du-raid-des-gendarmes-de-saint-martin/