Open house of the Specialized Reception Center “Tribute” this Thursday, August 31 | FAXINFO

In a process of inclusion and continuous support for people with disabilities, the Ove-Caraïbes Association is proud to announce the opening of the Specialized Welcome House “Hommage” on September 1, 2023, establishment and medical service -unique social in St-Martin.

People with disabilities and their families are cordially invited to participate in an open house, which will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 15 p.m. at 16 Les Hauts de Concordia. This exceptional day will allow everyone to immerse themselves in the world of the Specialized Reception Center (MAS) and discover the unique services it offers. The result of a strong commitment to improving the quality of life of people with disabilities on the island, the establishment will offer a range of services such as Day Reception and MAS Hors Les Murs. The Mobile Home Team will stand out in particular for its flexibility and proximity, guaranteeing optimal support at home. This open day will also be a unique opportunity for families and users to meet the teams. These meetings will allow us to learn more about the daily activities, the dedication and expertise with which each member of the association works for the well-being of the beneficiaries. The establishment of the Specialized “Hommage” Welcome House confirms the commitment of the Ove-Caraïbes Association to a more inclusive vision of society in Saint-Martin. By offering cutting-edge services, the establishment aspires to become a central pillar of support for people with disabilities and their families.

For more information, or to arrange an interview, please contact:

Didier Witczak:

+590 690 739 539

didier.witczak@gmail.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/portes-ouvertes-de-la-maison-daccueil-specialisee-hommage-ce-jeudi-31-aout/