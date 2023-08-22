Opening of a school of magic in Hope Estate | FAXINFO

During the first week of August 2023, Enigma Time organized a magic course for children aged 8 to 14 who come out charmed by the art of prestidigitation.

Florian who hides behind Enigma Time and the mysteries of the escape game at Hope Estate is also a great lover of magic. With the desire to introduce this fascinating discipline to the youth of Saint-Martin, Florian organized a one-week magic course, led by Iluztom, a professional magician from Saint-Martin. From August 1 to 5, little budding magicians tried their hand at close up, mentalism and tasted the pleasures of stage magic in the Casino room of the escape game. The course went extremely well according to the organizer and the children were seduced by this practice which has more and more followers, all generations combined. Building on the success of this first initiation for children, Florian intends to organize other courses, some of which will be reserved for adults. The creator of Enigma Time does not stop there, the school of magic "Enigmagic" will be launched next September. Magic lessons will be held every Wednesday from 16:30 p.m. to 18 p.m. (for children from 8 years old) and every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (for over 15s and adults) at 46 rue du Manioc (1st floor) in Hope Estate from comeback. By joining the first school of magic in the West Indies, participants will have access to the greatest secrets of magic revealed by Illuztom. Professional equipment will be made available when learning the tricks. Enigmagic's year-round program will cover a variety of aspects of magic, starting with the basics and progressing to more advanced techniques and tricks. It will also emphasize creativity, performance and the psychological aspect of magic. Of course, each lesson will be accompanied by demonstrations, practical exercises and time to answer questions. _Vx

Info: 06 90 66 99 66

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/ouverture-dune-ecole-de-magie-a-hope-estate/