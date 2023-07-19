Opening of registrations for the “Stylo d’Août 2023” for 6-11 year olds! | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin organizes its "Stylo d'Août" operation for children in classes from CP to CM2. This system offers remedial lessons and activities, so that children are ready for the start of the school year in September.

Le Stylo d'Août aims to support children in their school revisions, by giving them the necessary attention and lessons and by helping them to overcome their learning difficulties in each subject.

Le Stylo d'Août is aimed at children aged 6 to 11 and consists of offering school revision sessions from the holiday notebook, during the month of August. Children are welcomed from July 31 to August 18, in the morning, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., in schools in their neighborhood. The main sectors of Saint-Martin will benefit from the Stylo d'Août this year.

Children are welcomed in the following schools:

1 – Marie-Amélie LEYDET School (Spring)

2 – Omer Arrondell School (Orléans district)

The registration file can be downloaded from the website of the Collectivity: www.com-saint-martin.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/ouverture-des-inscriptions-au-stylo-daout-2023-pour-les-6-11-ans/