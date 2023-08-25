Opening of the Grand Îlet of the Simpson Bay lagoon to the public | FAXINFO

The Sandy Ground Festival was a particularly important day for the aceNature is The Key association which offered officials a visit to the Grand Island in the Simpson Bay lagoon, cleaned and co-managed by the association team.

Juliette Irish, President of Nature is The Key (NTK), carries this project as part of her training for the State Diploma of Youth, Popular Education and Sport (DEJEPS) and presented it to the press beginning of June with unparalleled energy. With the aim of interacting with the environment in a spirit of conviviality, this meeting place dedicated to the discovery of nature not only has an educational vocation but also that of preserving biodiversity. Thanks to a tripartite signature with the Conservatoire du Littoral and the Collectivity since 2022, the Nature is The Key association is co-manager of the islet. After a major cleaning of the area, the development and maintenance will be carried out by the volunteers of the association, reinforced by several young people from Sandy Ground. The equipment and educational routes defined in the management plan are being considered, whether it be picnic tables or panels to raise awareness of the species present in the area. With this project hailed by officials during their visit, NTK intends to revitalize the Sandy Ground district by offering a new space focused on nature and environmental education that can meet the entertainment and socialization needs of residents while opening opportunities to strengthen social ties and learn about environmental protection. A shuttle system will be set up by Nature is The Key to access the Grand Îlet. If the visits had to be canceled last Saturday in view of the weather forecast, the expedition of this Saturday August 26 will be possible between 10 a.m. and 15 p.m. And from the start of the academic year, every first Saturday of the month during the school term. Meet at the premises of the Nature is The Key association (71A main street of Sandy Ground) to discover the freshly cleaned Grand Îlet and take a moment to relax with nature. _Vx

Info: +590 690 13 35 94

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/ouverture-du-grand-ilet-du-lagon-de-simpson-bay-au-public/