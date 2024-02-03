Orders relating to carnival festivities: the rest | FAXINFO

Friday February 02, 2024 at 17 p.m. to Saturday February 03, 2024 at 1 a.m.:

Automobile traffic and parking are prohibited in the street parallel to the “lolos” restaurants (sea side) for the duration of the launch event.

Sunday February 04, 2024 from 11AM to 19PM

Prohibition of movement and parking of any motor vehicle on the route taken by the children's parade (Rue de Spring, Rue de la Hollande, Rue de la République, Rue de la Liberté, Rue du Président Kennedy, Rue de la Hollande , with an arrival at Rue de Spring)

Sunday 04 February 2024 from 9 a.m. to Midnight:

Temporary closure of the parking lot adjoining the “Jean-Louis VANTERPOOL” stadium in Marigot

Sunday 04 February 2024 from noon to 15 p.m.:

Temporary closure of Rue de Spring to allow the alignment of floats and groups participating in the children's parade. This ban will apply in a portion of Rue de Spring between the “Jean-Louis VANTERPOOL” stadium up to the intersection of Rue “Tah Bloudy” in Concordia.

Sunday 04 February 2024 from 18 p.m. to 22 p.m.:

Temporary closure of a portion of Rue de la Hollance. This ban will apply in the portion of Rue de la Hollande between the intersection Rue de la Hollande/Rue de Spring up to the intersection Rue de la Hollande/Rue de la République.

Ban on the sale of drinks in glass bottles in the festivities village located on the Place du Front-de-Mer in Marigot, its surroundings, as well as the other festivities sites from 18 p.m. to 2 a.m. in accordance with the schedule set out below:

Friday February 02, 2024 – Village of carnival festivities and its surroundings,

Sunday February 04, 2024 – “Block Party” Rue de la Hollande,

Friday February 09, 2024 – Lazy Bay car park,

Sunday February 11, 2024 – Village of carnival festivities and its surroundings,

Monday February 12, 2024 – Village of carnival festivities and its surroundings,

Tuesday February 13, 2024 – Village of carnival festivities and its surroundings,

Wednesday February 14, 2024 – Village of carnival festivities and its surroundings.

