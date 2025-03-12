Oualichi Lions Club Belote Tournament: a solidarity evening for the benefit of the community | FAXINFO

This Friday, March 14 at 19 p.m., the Lions Club Oualichi organizes its big tournament of belote annual event in the cafeteria of Concordia's Daniella Jeffry High School. This friendly evening will bring together around fifty players who will all leave with a prize offered by the sponsors. Alongside the games, a homemade buffet featuring local specialties, Saint-Martin soups, journey cakes, pies and other sweets will be offered, in a warm and festive atmosphere.

Beyond the game, this meeting has a major stake: financing the club's numerous charitable initiatives. Each year, the funds raised provide essential support to the most disadvantaged, notably through the monthly distribution of meals to the homeless. They also contribute to educational initiatives, such as the presentation of prizes to students during the dictation competition, as well as to health initiatives, with the organization of a screening day for diabetesThe Lions Club also works in hospitals, offering moments of sharing with patients. This commitment extends to seniors with recreational activities in nursing homes, but also to young people, by accompanying international class students on their trip to the United States.

Participating in this tournament (€20/person) means combining the pleasure of the game with solidarity, to make this evening a moment that is as fun as it is essential. _Vx

Info: 06 90 73 89 59

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tournoi-de-belote-du-lions-club-oualichi-une-soiree-solidaire-au-profit-de-la-communaute/