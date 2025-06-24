Our U14s are participating in an international tournament in Canada! | FAXINFO

Our young U14 basketball players from the Northern Islands have taken off to participate in an international tournament in Canada, supervised by our Sports Technical Director Charles Henry PALVAIR and our coach Lou MATALY.

This project, led by the CTBIN, with the support of our partner CEES, allows our young talents to proudly represent Saint Barthélemy and Saint Martin abroad. An adventure rich in basketball, discovery, and pride!

Thank you to the families, volunteers and partners for their commitment.

Samuel GUMBS, President of the Northern Islands Territorial Basketball Committee

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/nos-u14-participent-a-un-tournoi-international-au-canada/