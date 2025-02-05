Overexposure to screens: a hindrance to the development of young children | FAXINFO

Last Saturday, a conference on children's overexposure to screens brought together more than forty participants, proof that the subject is causing great concern. Organized by the Maternal and Child Protection (PMI) department of the Community, this meeting led by Doctor Éveline Banguid, director of the health service, Doctor Durand and pediatric nurse Blandine Daviaud, highlighted the many harmful effects of screens on young children.

Health checks conducted in nursery schools on 4-year-old children show a worrying increase in neurodevelopmental disorders: agitation, language disorders, sleep disorders and concentration difficulties. Specialists are wondering about the causes of this phenomenon and point the finger at early exposure to screens.

According to studies, two-year-olds spend an average of nearly an hour a day in front of a screen, a time that continues to increase. Yet the WHO and national experts recommend zero screens before the age of three and supervised use up to the age of six. Dr. Durand emphasized that today's children are developing disorders that previous generations did not experience. The omnipresence of screens in modern society is a key factor. A 2019 study shows that adults look at their screens on average 222 times per day, a figure which reaches 344 times in 2023 in the United States. These habits also influence children, who absorb these behaviors and spend more and more time in front of screens.

Why such a restriction? Because the brains of toddlers are built at a lightning speed, with up to 1000 neural connections per second in the first five years of life. These connections are strengthened through interaction with the environment, play, movement and sensory exploration. Conversely, prolonged exposure to screens limits these essential experiences and can hinder the development of language, motor skills and concentration.

The dangers are multiple :

Concentration problems: A child accustomed to the fast images on screens has difficulty focusing on a slower activity such as drawing or reading.

Sleep disorders: Blue light from screens inhibits the production of melatonin, disrupting falling asleep and the quality of sleep.

Social difficulties: The child needs real interactions to learn to speak and manage his emotions.

Impact on vision: Prolonged exposure can lead to poor adaptation of vision and early eye disorders.

The conference also addressed a worrying phenomenon: techno-ference, that is, the interference of screens in parent-child relationships. A parent absorbed in their phone reduces the exchanges with their child, which are nevertheless essential for their healthy development.

To reduce the omnipresence of screens, the speakers proposed: concrete alternatives :

Prioritize real interactions: talking, playing, reading together.

Stimulate creativity with screen-free toys (cubes, play dough, books).

Encourage physical activity to develop motor skills and balance.

Avoid screens in the morning, during meals, in the bedroom and before bed.

Parents present shared their concerns and noted how early exposure to screens can limit children's imagination and ability to play alone. One of them testified: "My son can't stay focused on a game for more than five minutes," a common observation among children overexposed to screens.

The conference recalled that it is not about demonizing technology, but about using it wisely and in a way that is appropriate for the age of children. By reducing screens and encouraging interactions, parents contribute to better cognitive and emotional development of their child.

In conclusion, experts warn: the first six years are crucial for the brain. At this age, each experience shapes neural connections and influences the child's future. Replacing screens with quality time with the family is giving them the best foundations to grow and flourish. _Vx

