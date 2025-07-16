OVERSEAS: A CIOM to respond to emergencies and prepare for the future | FAXINFO

The Interministerial Committee for Overseas Territories (CIOM) has opted for a pragmatic approach to address three priorities: the crisis in Mayotte, the high cost of living, and security. The meeting was “close-knit,” according to the ministry, pending a new participatory CIOM meeting by the end of the year.

Take action against the high cost of living

The cost of basic products remains 30 to 50% higher than in mainland France, with record gaps in Saint-Martin (+47%). To address this, a bill will be presented at the end of July. It will aim to strengthen purchasing power, improve price transparency, and combat monopolies, while supporting local industries. The Quality-Price Shield system will be expanded, and the Price Observatories (OPMR) will see their powers strengthened. A circular gives prefects a central role in implementing this strategy on the ground.

Security: ports and borders under surveillance

Nearly 30% of homicides in France occur overseas, where drug trafficking and organized crime thrive. The CIOM announced nine measures, including increased controls at ports and airports, efforts to combat migration flows, educational initiatives for at-risk youth, and the anticipation of climate-related disasters. Among the announcements are the installation of a hydrometeorological radar in Mayotte and the reinforcement of civil security units in the Antilles and Réunion.

The next step in preparation

A “classic” CIOM is planned for the end of the year, following public consultations in each region. These discussions will focus on climate, regional cooperation, combating domestic violence, and youth support. Each community will organize a local CIOM before a national meeting that will establish the 2026 roadmap.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/outre-mer-un-ciom-pour-repondre-aux-urgences-et-preparer-lavenir/