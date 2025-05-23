PADEL: Final of the Grand P500 Tournament and Festive Evening with the Rainbow Café at the Friendly Padel Club | FAXINFO

On Saturday, May 24, the Friendly Padel Club will host the final day of the Grand Tournoi de Padel P500, a major sporting event that will enliven Saint-Martin from dawn until late at night. But beyond the expected performances on the courts, a full day of celebration, discovery, and conviviality awaits, culminating in a grand evening hosted by Rainbow Café.

The first exchanges of the classification phase of this last phase of the competition will begin as of 7h. At 19:30 p.m., time for the small final, followed by the grand final at 20h30, and finally, to 21h30, the awards ceremony. The winners will be presented two Bell & Ross watches, representing a global allocation of €8000.

As for F&B, the day promises to be deliciousThe Rainbow Café will offer brunch from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a barbecue from 12AM to 14PM, before the opening of the restaurant and cocktail bar from 16 p.m., with reserved tables and bottle serviceVisitors will also be able to enjoy a fine selection of burguês, sushi and other delicacies available on site, in a friendly atmosphere.

To The children, a program of activities has been specially designed to offer them a memorable day: play areas, ping-pong, bouncy castle, face painting stand, without forgetting a food candy truck proposing pancakes, cotton candy and other treats.

The site will also host a festival of entertainment and stands for everyone: raffle, simulator de golf, photo booth, stand de physiotherapy et chiropractic, And a Masaya fashion show à 18h. THEBell & Ross cocktail stand will offer a refined experience, in perfect harmony with the chic spirit of the event. A photo and video competition will be launched on Instagram, with a dedicated hashtag and rewards up for grabs, to immortalize the best moments of this extraordinary day.

From 21:30 p.m., let the party begin! The site will be transformed into a open-air dancefloor, ready to rock Saint-Martin.

The music scene will host a DJ Set with a programming international, and headlined by the DJ Kate Ozz, coming of the USA, accompanied by Peter Sweet, Soleben et Vito. During this evening, Elliot Ozeree and Robbin Leborgne, creators of the Friendly Padel Club, surrounded by their team, will take the opportunity to celebrate the six months of existence of the club and savor the remarkable success of this great adventure until 1:30 a.m., in a chic, captivating and resolutely festive electro atmosphere.

Tomorrow, May 24, the Friendly Padel Club and Rainbow Café join forces to offer a unique event, where sport, celebration, gastronomy and music become one. An unforgettable day and evening not to be missed.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/padel-finale-du-grand-tournoi-p500-et-soiree-festive-avec-le-rainbow-cafe-au-friendly-padel-club/