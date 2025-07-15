Padel is gaining ground at TCISM | FAXINFO

Since last Monday, a brand new padel court has been part of the decor at the Tennis Club de l'Île de Saint-Martin (TCISM).

Eric Ziani, a member of the TCISM board, is delighted to welcome this new sports facility, accessible to all, from mid-August.

"The court is ready, but we'll have to wait a few weeks to ensure it's properly stabilized, that the sand penetrates the new carpet, and that the lights work. The French Tennis Federation (FFT) also needs to give the green light before players can enjoy it," explains Éric.

The refurbishment of the synthetic surface of the first pitch is also planned for the start of the 2025-2026 school year. After a month of work and an investment of €84, with the support of the FFT (French Football Federation) and the National Sports Agency (ANS), the club is expanding and healing its wounds inflicted by Irma.

Every day, from 8 a.m. to 16 p.m., both padel courts will be open to the public and until 22 p.m. for club members. By the end of the year, players will also have access to two new changing rooms (men's and women's) with showers and toilets.

Finally, two containers converted into a snack bar will ensure the rebirth of the TCISM clubhouse. _LM

