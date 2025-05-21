PADEL: Official launch of the padel tournament on the courts of the Friendly Padel Club of Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

This event brings together players from mainland France, the Antilles, the Caribbean, and Latin America for three days of intense competition in a festive, family-friendly atmosphere. Combining high-level competition with shared passion, this edition promises to be a great showcase for padel in Saint Martin.

The P500 tournament which will take place at Friendly Padel Club, THE May 22 and 23 from 17 p.m. and May 24 from 7 a.m., is already shaping up to be a major event. The qualifying draw, carried out Thursday, May 15 at 19:30 p.m. in the splendid setting of the rooftop of the Rainbow Cafe in Grand-Case, brought together organizers, players and families in a warm atmosphere. The draw was entrusted to the innocent hands ofchildren enthusiastic present.

The qualifications will see the competition between local teams, from mainland France, the Caribbean, but also international pairs and other horizons.

here is list of the forty qualified paired teams which will be competing during these 3 days of sporting spectacle:

List of qualified teams:

Maxime Moreau / Jerome Inzerillo Gautier Boutel / Baptiste Fabre Fabrice Perez / Théo Tim Nadal Kevin Rivière / Dimitri Contout Cédric Lavoye / Vincent Lamy Frédéric Bianco / Cédric Adam Alexandre Schvartz / Tom Phuongsavan Clément Reix / Nathan Reix Olivier Escuder / Robbin Leborgne Benjamin Mosset / Guy Diore De Perigny Alexandre Fontaine / Thomas Perrier Mathieu Guillerm / Léo Guillerm Jonathan Nyuiadzi / Jean-Baptiste Klimczak Melanie Delannoye / Maxime Rigaux Frédéric Sine / Théo Grellet Nicolas Leobold / Sashka Meziere Massimo Ricci / Samuel Arango Maxime Cocuau / Antonio Gummels William Rosa / Pavao Zupàn Ugo Lemoine / Thomas Doumenjou Romain Di Salvo / Jerry Speetjens Serge Amiot / Eliott Ozeree Cliff Chaillan / Robert Martini Karl Constant / Jean-Luc Hohiohen Fanny Rollet / David Rondeau Daniel Lelli / Kevin Knuiman Alba Payeras / Olivier Camou Laurianne Cabrera / Maxime Markarian François Deneufgermain / Julien Martos Erwan Le Floch / Davy Pivert Pierre Siméon / Lucas Marchadier Dimitri Boucault / Hervé Quintard Diego Provost / Julien Renaud Antoine Bonna / Djavan Dubert Paul Henri Pierru / Julien Pavlovsky Franck Guillot / Alexandre Rimbaud Arthur Blanchi / William Marquais Marjorie Imparato / Sophie Borocco

WC1. Juan José Arango / Brayan Parafan

WC2. Nicolas Gratias / Achille Ozeree

The tournament will take place at Friendly Padel Club, Route de l'Espérance in Grand-Case.

Come in large numbers to encourage the teams et enjoy this unique sporting event, in an atmosphere warm and friendly, in the heart of a place that has become emblematic of padel in Saint-Martin.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/padel-lancement-officiel-du-tournoi-de-padel-sur-les-courts-du-friendly-padel-club-de-saint-martin/