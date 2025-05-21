PADEL: Official launch of the padel tournament on the courts of the Friendly Padel Club of Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

This event brings together players from mainland France, the Antilles, the Caribbean, and Latin America for three days of intense competition in a festive, family-friendly atmosphere. Combining high-level competition with shared passion, this edition promises to be a great showcase for padel in Saint Martin.

The P500 tournament which will take place at Friendly Padel Club, THE May 22 and 23 from 17 p.m. and May 24 from 7 a.m., is already shaping up to be a major event. The qualifying draw, carried out Thursday, May 15 at 19:30 p.m. in the splendid setting of the rooftop of the Rainbow Cafe in Grand-Case, brought together organizers, players and families in a warm atmosphere. The draw was entrusted to the innocent hands ofchildren enthusiastic present.

The qualifications will see the competition between local teams, from mainland France, the Caribbean, but also international pairs and other horizons.

here is list of the forty qualified paired teams which will be competing during these 3 days of sporting spectacle:

 

List of qualified teams: 

  1. Maxime Moreau / Jerome Inzerillo
  2. Gautier Boutel / Baptiste Fabre
  3. Fabrice Perez / Théo Tim Nadal
  4. Kevin Rivière / Dimitri Contout
  5. Cédric Lavoye / Vincent Lamy
  6. Frédéric Bianco / Cédric Adam
  7. Alexandre Schvartz / Tom Phuongsavan
  8. Clément Reix / Nathan Reix
  9. Olivier Escuder / Robbin Leborgne
  10. Benjamin Mosset / Guy Diore De Perigny
  11. Alexandre Fontaine / Thomas Perrier
  12. Mathieu Guillerm / Léo Guillerm
  13. Jonathan Nyuiadzi / Jean-Baptiste Klimczak
  14. Melanie Delannoye / Maxime Rigaux
  15. Frédéric Sine / Théo Grellet
  16. Nicolas Leobold / Sashka Meziere
  17. Massimo Ricci / Samuel Arango
  18. Maxime Cocuau / Antonio Gummels
  19. William Rosa / Pavao Zupàn
  20. Ugo Lemoine / Thomas Doumenjou
  21. Romain Di Salvo / Jerry Speetjens
  22. Serge Amiot / Eliott Ozeree
  23. Cliff Chaillan / Robert Martini
  24. Karl Constant / Jean-Luc Hohiohen
  25. Fanny Rollet / David Rondeau
  26. Daniel Lelli / Kevin Knuiman
  27. Alba Payeras / Olivier Camou
  28. Laurianne Cabrera / Maxime Markarian
  29. François Deneufgermain / Julien Martos
  30. Erwan Le Floch / Davy Pivert
  31. Pierre Siméon / Lucas Marchadier
  32. Dimitri Boucault / Hervé Quintard
  33. Diego Provost / Julien Renaud
  34. Antoine Bonna / Djavan Dubert
  35. Paul Henri Pierru / Julien Pavlovsky
  36. Franck Guillot / Alexandre Rimbaud
  37. Arthur Blanchi / William Marquais
  38. Marjorie Imparato / Sophie Borocco

WC1. Juan José Arango / Brayan Parafan

WC2. Nicolas Gratias / Achille Ozeree

The tournament will take place at Friendly Padel Club, Route de l'Espérance in Grand-Case.

Come in large numbers to encourage the teams et enjoy this unique sporting event, in an atmosphere warm and friendly, in the heart of a place that has become emblematic of padel in Saint-Martin.

 

 

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/padel-lancement-officiel-du-tournoi-de-padel-sur-les-courts-du-friendly-padel-club-de-saint-martin/

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY