PANORAMA SESSIONS: A new series of musical events at the summit of Sint Maarten | FAXINFO

The SXM Festival is proud to announce the launch of Panorama Sessions, a new series of monthly musical events held at the top of the island, in collaboration with Rainforest Adventures SXM.



Located in an exceptional setting offering a 360-degree panoramic view of the horizon and a direct view of the tarmac of Princess Juliana International Airport, Panorama Sessions offers a unique experience where music meets a rare natural spectacle: planes taking off and passing close by during the event, creating a striking visual moment to the rhythm of the sunset.

Le first event, Panorama Sessions – Session 001, will be held on Saturday February 7 2026, from 16AM to 21PMor a Rainforest Adventures SXM.

The lineup will bring together international DJs and regional talent, with the following for this first edition:

Julia Sandstorm / Kasbi & Gianni / Terry Tilldawn

Ticketing : www.panoramasessions.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/panorama-sessions-une-nouvelle-serie-devenements-musicaux-au-sommet-de-sint-maarten/