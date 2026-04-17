PANORAMA SESSIONS: The electro experience at the summit of Sint Maarten returns on May 2nd | FAXINFO

Panorama Sessions offers a unique concept, designed as a truly immersive musical experience, where electronic sounds blend with the island’s natural beauty. From late afternoon, participants can enjoy a 360-degree panoramic view from the mountaintop, while admiring spectacular sunsets that create a magical atmosphere under the stars. The experience begins gently with a chairlift ride accompanied by a mini-bottle of luxury champagne, before giving way to an unforgettable festive atmosphere.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 16 PM to 21 PM, at Rainforest Adventures in Sint Maarten. The lineup features internationally renowned Dutch DJ and producer Sander Kleinenberg and Share, known for his numerous Beatport Top 30 hits, blending tech-house, bass-heavy house, and explosive techno. They will be joined locally by John Andres, a Lebanese artist with Afro-house influences, offering soulful and hypnotic rhythms, and Mathadorr, who will electrify the crowd with his rave and techno sounds and powerful build-ups.

Presented by the SXM Festival, the event will follow a three-part musical progression: Mathador and John Andres will open back-to-back; from 17:30 p.m. to 19:15 p.m., Share will take over; finally, from 19:15 p.m. until closing, Sander Kleinenberg will provide the final set.

Held every first Saturday of the month, this series of events combines quality music with breathtaking island scenery, offering the option to reserve premium tables. Whether you’re already on the island or planning a visit in early May, this experience promises to be unique and memorable. Tickets are available at [website address]. www.panoramasessions.com as well as on the Instagram page @rainforestadventuresxm.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/panorama-sessions-lexperience-electro-au-sommet-de-sint-maarten-de-retour-le-2-mai/