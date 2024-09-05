PARIS 2024 PARALYMPIC GAMES: 21 young people from Mont des Accords immersed in Paris | FAXINFO

Last Sunday, 21 students from Mont des Accords college, accompanied by 4 supervisors, flew to Paris to live a historic experience at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

Official partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Air France transported 600 students from Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Martinique, Saint-Martin, and Réunion to Paris at the end of August to attend events at the Paralympic Games. As part of the “Ma Classe Aux Jeux” program set up by the Ministry of National Education and Youth (MENJ), the students are experiencing a unique immersion combining sport, education, and cultural discovery. Funded by the Ministry of Overseas Territories and organized as part of the Ministry of National Education program, this trip offers them the incredible opportunity to attend the competitions and discover the capital. This experience promises to be memorable for these young ambassadors of Saint-Martin. Selected for their commitment to school life, the 21 young people expressed their impatience to discover the deep values ​​and fervour of the Paralympic Games during a day of cohesion before the big departure in the presence of Fabien Sésé, secretary general of the prefecture, vice-rector Harry Christophe, president of the CTOS-SBSM and territorial councillor Alain Gros-Désormeaux, DRAJES representative Stéphane Rentet and their principal David Desiage, involved in setting up the project._Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/jeux-paralympiques-de-paris-2024-21-jeunes-du-mont-des-accords-en-immersion-a-paris/