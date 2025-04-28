PARIS 2025 CCISM FAIR: Saint-Martin creators and entrepreneurs in the spotlight | FAXINFO

For second consecutive year, the Interprofessional Consular Chamber of Saint-Martin (CCISM) will be present at the Paris fair, which will be held from April 30 to May 11 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, offering a international showcase for local talentVisitors are invited to discover the wealth of Saint-Martin's economic offerings on the stands B119 and B127 of Pavilion 4.

This 2025 edition honors eight emblematic companies that embody the creativity, know-how and economic vitality of the island, including the following five gems: Sxm One Island, Love SXM, Golden Grove Farm, Chez Ginette, Agence D-Calé, and the three new brands who are making their debut this year, Kreoli Bijoux, Sparkles and Armelle B.

For twelve days, nearly 400 visitors will have the opportunity to meet these talents and interact with passionate entrepreneurs. Thanks to this exceptional exhibition, local businesses benefit from a fantastic opportunity to strengthen their visibility, develop their network and open from new growth prospectsThe CCISM, engaged daily in the economic development of Saint-Martin, thanks the Community for its loyal support in this mission of influence. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/foire-de-paris-2025-ccism-createurs-et-entrepreneurs-de-saint-martin-sous-les-projecteurs/