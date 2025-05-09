PARIS FAIR 2025: In Paris, Saint-Martin’s entrepreneurial dynamism shines | FAXINFO

Since April 30, eight entrepreneurs from Saint-Martin participate in the Paris fair, a national event that attracts thousands of visitors every year. Through their stands B119 & B127 installed in pavilion 4, they offer a living showcase of local know-how, between crafts, cosmetics, gastronomy and innovation.

Le Deputy Frantz Gumbs, present at the event, was delighted with this mobilization. “The entrepreneurial dynamism of Saint-Martin is honored at the Paris Fair. Through their know-how, their products and their careers, they showcase the richness, diversity and economic potential of our community.” He was keen to salute “the commitment, perseverance and professionalism” of the exhibitors, Kréoli Bijoux, Armelle B., SXM One Island, LOVE SXM, Sparkle's SXM Cosmetics, Golden Grove Farm, D-calé and Chez Ginette.

Same enthusiasm on the side of the President Louis Mussington, came to meet the participants on May 2 during the festive day dedicated to Saint-Martin with, among other things, an animation of the group Exotic Vortex, composed of dancers in traditional dress. “There are eight of them. Eight entrepreneurs who wear our colors, share our flavors, our culture, and our energy. Thanks to them, more than 400.000 visitors will discover what makes our island so rich and unique.”

This collective presence, the fruit of a joint work between the Community, the CCISM and the Tourist Office, illustrates a strong desire: to make Saint-Martin a land of opportunities for its talents. Until May 11, the territory continues to shine well beyond its shores. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/foire-de-paris-2025-a-paris-le-dynamisme-entrepreneurial-de-saint-martin-rayonne/