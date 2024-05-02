PARIS FAIR: The CCISM is committed to the development of the local economic fabric | FAXINFO

The Paris Fair opened its doors on May 1st and the CCISM is pleased to actively support six exhibitors during the event which will be held until May 12th.

Through this support which is centered around its absolute priority of developing the local economic fabric, the Interprofessional Consular Chamber of Saint-Martin therefore offers the six exhibitors a platform to boost their activity, increase their visibility and expand their professional network. During the twelve days of the fair which brings together more than 400.000 visitors each year, SXM One Island, Love, Golden Grove Farm and Chez Ginette will have the opportunity to present their products to thousands of visitors, while the D-Calé Agency and the Michel Simond firm will be able to highlight their services. From fashion to gastronomic delights, from processed products to business services, including the promotion of our destination, these six Saint-Martin companies will highlight the attractiveness of our territory and stimulate the competitiveness of our economy on a global scale. international. If you want to meet our local entrepreneurs as well as the CCISM delegation at the Paris Fair, you will have to go to stands B119 & B127 (Pavilion 4). The CCISM thanks the Community, at the initiative of this trip to Paris, for its continued confidence in this essential mission to shape a prosperous economic future for Saint-Martin. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/foire-de-paris-la-ccism-sengage-pour-le-developpement-du-tissu-economique-local/