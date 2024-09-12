Paris/SXM line: an update with MP Frantz Gumbs | FAXINFO

Committed to the issue of air travel, the SBH and SXM MP is campaigning for better air services at fair prices.

Since his letter concerning the cancellation of the resumption of direct connections between Paris-Orly and SXM Juliana by Air Caraïbes, Frantz Gumbs was informed by the president of the company of the inevitability of this decision in view of economic factors that do not guarantee the commercial success of the line. However, Air Caraïbes intends to improve connectivity between Paris and SXM Grand-Case via Pointe-à-Pitre. Recently, the Regional Director of Air France KLM presented the group's progress to Frantz Gumbs. In parallel with the reinforcement of the SXM=Paris/SXM=Amsterdam service between mid-December and March, the company is planning promotional campaigns on the destination and has revised downwards the introductory price (sold in limited numbers). It is not unheard of that Air France maintains its monopoly on the transatlantic network between Paris and SMX Juliana: "This situation must not be to the detriment of the inhabitants of SBH and SXM" specifies the MP who learned last April that the special rate applied to bereaved families was not available to/from SXM and to/from SBH with Air France. Having alerted those responsible to this unequal situation, the anomaly has now been corrected: "What applies to one must apply to all" concludes Frantz Gumbs. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/ligne-paris-sxm-le-point-avec-le-depute-frantz-gumbs/