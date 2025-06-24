Parliament Approves Draft National Ordinance for the 2025 Budget | Government of Sint Maarten

On June 24, 2025, the Parliament of Sint Maarten approved the draft national ordinance to enact the budget for the year 2025.

The Minister of Finance, Marinka J. Gumbs, expressed appreciation for the approval and emphasized that she now looks forward to the formal enactment of the budget.

The Central Committee meetings commenced on June 9, 2025, leading to today’s successful approval in the public meeting of Parliament.

Minister Gumbs extended her gratitude to all Members of Parliament for their contributions and engagement throughout the process, stating, ““While I am pleased with the approval, my focus now turns to the formal enactment and execution of the budget. This is where the real work begins or better said continues, delivering on the plans and priorities outlined in this budget for the benefit of our people”.

​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Parliament-Approves-Draft-National-Ordinance-for-the-2025-Budget.aspx