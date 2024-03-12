PARTICIPATORY DEMOCRACY: The six new neighborhood councils of Saint-Martin are installed! | FAXINFO

Last week, the Community of Saint-Martin, under the organization of its direction of associative life and citizenship, led by the 3rd vice-president Dominique Louisy and the territorial advisor, Martine Beldor, proceeded with the installation of the new members of the six neighborhood councils of Saint-Martin.
Beforehand, the executive council had designated the members of the 6 councils under the control of a bailiff. The offices were thus installed on March 5 and 6, and their members officially invested in their functions.
This Tuesday, March 12 at 18 p.m. at the CCISM, the community is organizing an official ceremony to present the representatives of the neighborhood councils, in the presence of the media.
Provided for in the organic law, neighborhood councils are consultative bodies responsible for creating links with residents and enlivening the neighborhood while reporting needs to the Community.
DISTRICT 1 – Orléans district, Oriental Bay, Oyster Pond:
Representative: Baray Delphine
Alternate representative: Pindi-Alexander Agnès
Secretary: Pillah-Neipal Morgan
Treasurer: Patrick Marie-Renée
DISTRICT 2 – Grand-Case, La Savane, Cul de Sac, Anse Marcel:
Representative: Allen Lake
Alternate representative: Émilie Suppa
Treasurer: Jeffry Martin
Secretary: not designated (postponed to the next meeting)
Organization of meetings: 2nd Monday of the month from 18:00 p.m. to 20:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 3 – Colombier, Rambaud, Saint-Louis, Friar’s Bay:
Representative: Africa Kathy
Alternate Representative: Brooks Vernicia
Secretary: Rembotte Igor
Treasurer: Brooks Nathalie Adélaïde
DISTRICT 4 – Concordia, Agrément, Galisbay, Hameau du Pont:
Representative: Nadine Francis
Alternate Representative: Kate Richardson
Secretary: Agnès de Polo
Treasurer: Audrey Claxton
DISTRICT 5 – Marigot, Saint-James, Bellevue:
Representative: Cairo Guy
Alternate representative: Jacob Sully
Secretary: Ratchel Evelyne
Treasurer: Joe Christophe
DISTRICT 6 – Sandy Ground, Nettle Bay, Terres Basses:
Representative: André Cédric
Alternate representative: Parrondo-Illidge Marie-Denise
Secretary: Irish Juliette
Treasurer: Gumbs Samuel
Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/democratie-participative-les-six-nouveaux-conseils-de-quartier-de-saint-martin-sont-installes/
