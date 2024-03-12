PARTICIPATORY DEMOCRACY: The six new neighborhood councils of Saint-Martin are installed! | FAXINFO

Last week, the Community of Saint-Martin, under the organization of its direction of associative life and citizenship, led by the 3rd vice-president Dominique Louisy and the territorial advisor, Martine Beldor, proceeded with the installation of the new members of the six neighborhood councils of Saint-Martin.

Beforehand, the executive council had designated the members of the 6 councils under the control of a bailiff. The offices were thus installed on March 5 and 6, and their members officially invested in their functions.

This Tuesday, March 12 at 18 p.m. at the CCISM, the community is organizing an official ceremony to present the representatives of the neighborhood councils, in the presence of the media.

Provided for in the organic law, neighborhood councils are consultative bodies responsible for creating links with residents and enlivening the neighborhood while reporting needs to the Community.

DISTRICT 1 – Orléans district, Oriental Bay, Oyster Pond:

Representative: Baray Delphine

Alternate representative: Pindi-Alexander Agnès

Secretary: Pillah-Neipal Morgan

Treasurer: Patrick Marie-Renée

DISTRICT 2 – Grand-Case, La Savane, Cul de Sac, Anse Marcel:

Representative: Allen Lake

Alternate representative: Émilie Suppa

Treasurer: Jeffry Martin

Secretary: not designated (postponed to the next meeting)

Organization of meetings: 2nd Monday of the month from 18:00 p.m. to 20:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 3 – Colombier, Rambaud, Saint-Louis, Friar’s Bay:

Representative: Africa Kathy

Alternate Representative: Brooks Vernicia

Secretary: Rembotte Igor

Treasurer: Brooks Nathalie Adélaïde

DISTRICT 4 – Concordia, Agrément, Galisbay, Hameau du Pont:

Representative: Nadine Francis

Alternate Representative: Kate Richardson

Secretary: Agnès de Polo

Treasurer: Audrey Claxton

DISTRICT 5 – Marigot, Saint-James, Bellevue:

Representative: Cairo Guy

Alternate representative: Jacob Sully

Secretary: Ratchel Evelyne

Treasurer: Joe Christophe

DISTRICT 6 – Sandy Ground, Nettle Bay, Terres Basses:

Representative: André Cédric

Alternate representative: Parrondo-Illidge Marie-Denise

Secretary: Irish Juliette

Treasurer: Gumbs Samuel

