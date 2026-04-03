PARTNERSHIP: A new agreement signed to address the vulnerabilities of the labor market | FAXINFO

À from d’a diagnosis of the’Territorial Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (ITSEE), the Collectivity of Saint-Martin and France Travail signed an agreement on Monday, March 30, focused on training,’local employment and’support for people furthest from employment.



The findings are undeniable. In Saint-Martin, out of 31.476 inhabitants, 35% have no diploma, while only 18% have at least two years of post-secondary education. The territory has approximately 6.000 job seekers, and nearly half have no declared work experience. This is compounded by a local job market characterized by precarious employment, with 52% of hires being temporary workers. Another paradox highlighted by the ITSEE report: more than 40% of businesses are experiencing recruitment difficulties, even though a significant portion of the population is far removed from the job market.



Faced with these imbalances, the agreement signed between the Collectivity and France Travail sets out an ambitious roadmap: to increase training opportunities, accelerate the return to employment for young people and those receiving the RSA (French minimum income benefit), but above all, to encourage employers to prioritize local hiring, the crux of the employment situation on the island. If the unemployment rate “remains too high,” it is because “most unemployed people have neither initial nor vocational training,” explained Louis Mussington, with regret. The president of the Collectivity is calling on the local business community to strengthen its training initiatives.



For France Travail, the challenge is to better understand the realities of the territory. “We need to be sure to adapt our methods to the needs,” said Director General Thibaut Guilluy, who was delighted to have made the trip to Saint-Martin, where he had never been before.



The first effects of the previous agreements are already being felt, with a 20% increase in job offers posted on the France Travail Pro platform. The challenge now is to build on this success by further engaging local businesses and providing long-term support to young, low-skilled individuals as they transition into employment or training. _DR

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/partenariat-une-nouvelle-convention-signee-pour-repondre-aux-fragilites-du-marche-du-travail/