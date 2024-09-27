PARTNERSHIP: Cerema strengthens its presence in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

The Center for Studies and Expertise on Risks, the Environment, Mobility and Planning (Cerema), attached to the Ministry of Ecological and Inclusive Transition and the Minister of Territorial Cohesion, is extending its action to Saint-Martin.

This strengthening was marked by the holding of the 1st Territorial Orientation Committee of the Antilles Agency of Cerema, bringing together Louis Mussington, President of the COM, and Fabien Sésé, Secretary General of the Prefecture. Cerema, which Saint-Martin has been a member of since 2022, provides advice and expertise in six key areas: territorial engineering, building, transport infrastructure, environment and risks, mobility, sea and coastline. The meeting made it possible to define strategic orientations and discuss the draft agreement to be able to support planning and development projects in favor of Saint-Martin. The first file will concern the development of the Territorial Project (delivery scheduled for June 1) to better define and plan priorities in projects included in the Multi-Year Investment Plan (PPI). The creation of a new agency in Guadeloupe on February 2026, 1, also covering Martinique, SXM and SBH, demonstrates Cerema's desire to strengthen its proximity to overseas territories. Recruitment for the territorial expertise position in Saint-Martin would not be long in coming, which will increase the resources for complex projects to move forward thanks to concrete solutions. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/partenariat-le-cerema-renforce-sa-presence-a-saint-martin/