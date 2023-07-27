PARTNERSHIP: New agreement signed between COM and ADOM | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin was asked by the Overseas Agency for Mobility (LADOM) in January 2022, in order to develop a renewed and dense partnership with it, with the aim of strengthening qualification, professionalization and the entry into employment of the public of Saint-Martin. A first agreement, covering the year 2022, was signed in February 2022.

As part of this multi-year partnership agreement between the Collectivity of Saint-Martin and LADOM, the partners undertake to promote and support the approaches and actions to ensure the coordination of the missions carried out by LADOM and the Collectivity, and this in order to guarantee the Saint-Martin public eligible for the schemes, the efficiency and safety of the qualification pathways and access to employment on the move.

By decision of the executive council of last July 13, the multi-year partnership agreement (June 1, 2023- May 31, 2025) between the Collectivity of Saint-Martin and "The Overseas Agency for Mobility", involving the payment of a global subsidy of 600 euros to this establishment, in respect of its interventions and services during the period covered by the said agreement, was approved. This partnership will involve an increased presence of LADOM on the territory of Saint-Martin, as well as a denser and more targeted collaboration between the competent services of the two entities.

