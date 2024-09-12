PARTNERSHIP / Tourist Office: opening of 2025 grant applications | FAXINFO

Partnership files for 2025 are available for companies and associations wishing to request financial assistance for a tourism project.

If your activity falls within the framework of the OT's guidelines, you can apply for funding via a partnership application file. This support only concerns the financing of specific actions or the general operation of the structure, not investments. Partnership application files must be completed and returned by October 31 inclusive to the OT headquarters located at 10 rue du Général de Gaulle in Marigot, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 14 p.m. to 17 p.m. You can request information or a file by email to g.dumel@st-martin.org, n.desir@st-martin.org, n.page@st-martin.org or localregional@st-martin.org. In addition to the file, applicants must provide the OT with a presentation of the project in PowerPoint format detailing the following points: tourist character, economic impact on the territory, capital of the company or association, presentation of the team, communication plan, a list of partner packages. Important, candidates must have a bank account and a receipt number at the prefecture (if not, apply to the INSEE Regional Directorate now – free procedure). _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/partenariat-office-de-tourisme-ouverture-des-demandes-de-subvention-2025/