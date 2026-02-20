PEOPLE NEWS: Lily-Rose Depp will portray Laeticia Hallyday on screen | FAXINFO

The casting of the Johnny Hallyday biopic continues to generate buzz. After Raphaël Quenard’s departure, replaced by Benjamin Voisin in the role of the rocker, it’s now official: Lily-Rose Depp will portray Laeticia Hallyday on screen.

The information, long considered a rumor, was confirmed by a production casting call for extras for the film “Johnny,” directed by Cédric Jimenez. The feature film, expected next year to mark the tenth anniversary of Johnny Hallyday’s death, will recount several decades, from the 1960s to the 1990s, in a world heavily influenced by rock culture. Filming is scheduled between June and October 2026 in the Paris region.

At 26, Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp, who rose to fame in both France and Hollywood, will portray the woman who shared 23 years of the singer’s life. This is a symbolic choice for this highly anticipated project, produced by Chi-Fou-Mi Productions. Benjamin Voisin, winner of the César Award for Most Promising Actor in 2022, will bring the French rock icon to life.

After several twists and turns and an initial abandoned project, this film has emerged as the official biopic endorsed by Laeticia Hallyday, who has stated she is convinced it will be “worthy of the rocker and the man” she loved. Now, it remains to win over the fans, eager to see this rock epic on the big screen.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/actu-people-lily-rose-depp-incarnera-laeticia-hallyday-a-lecran/