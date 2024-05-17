PETANQUE: The Cariboule club is mobilizing for young Cali! | FAXINFO

As a sign of solidarity and to provide full support to the young Cali, 12 years old, resident of Saint-Martin who has been fighting leukemia since the start of the new year in mainland France, the Cariboule club is organizing a major tournament this Sunday, May 19 petanque in triplets on the Baie Nettlé bowling alley.

All funds raised will be entirely donated to the family of the young fighter who has demonstrated unfailing courage for almost five months. “We are expecting around 20 teams, or 60 participants on Sunday,” underlines the president of the Cariboule club, Thierry Fernandez before adding “Teams from Saint-Barth will also travel for this beautiful day of solidarity with the Cali family. We think very much of her and her mother who had to leave Saint-Martin to join Lyon on January 9, her father, Yohann and her big sister, Loanne having remained on the island. Their fight commands admiration.”

Registration for the triples tournament will begin at 9 a.m., with games scheduled to start at 10 a.m. (participation of 22 euros/dollars per player, meals included).

As usual, lunchtime catering will be provided by Chef Dounce. For any information, you can contact the president of the Cariboule club on 06 77 31 27 77. _AF

Link to the For Cali / For Cali prize pool already online for those who will not participate in the tournament: https://www.leetchi.com/fr/c/pour-cali-1669687

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/petanque-le-club-cariboule-se-mobilise-pour-la-jeune-cali/