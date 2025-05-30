PETANQUE: The Saint-Martin Pétanque Grand Prix promises to be a tough affair | FAXINFO

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 31st, on the sands of Baie Nettle: the Saint-Martin Pétanque Grand Prix will bring together the best players from across the Caribbean. Organized in three teams by the Cariboule Club, this event promises to be a high-level sporting spectacle, with confirmed participation from teams from Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Guiana, Saint Barth, and, of course, Saint Martin.

Reserved for licensed players, the competition is limited to 36 teams. Games will begin at 9 a.m., after license registration begins at 8 a.m. Registration is set at €25 per player, including a meal, reinforcing the friendly atmosphere inherent in this sport steeped in local traditions.

Thanks to the support of numerous partners, the prizes will be worthy of the event. The main tournament will see its winners walk away with a prize of 1200 euros, and the finalists with 600 euros. A second tournament will also allow less fortunate teams to compete for prizes, ensuring that everyone has something to play for until the last end. This Grand Prix is ​​part of the desire to promote pétanque in Saint-Martin. In an atmosphere that is both competitive and relaxed, pétanque enthusiasts will have a great opportunity to come together around their shared passion. _Vx

Info: 0677 31 27 77 / 0690 55 80 24

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/petanque-le-grand-prix-de-petanque-de-saint-martin-sannonce-releve/