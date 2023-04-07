PETANQUE: Three members of the Cariboule club qualified for the French championships but soon without land to train | FAXINFO

The Northern Islands Pétanque Committee has already organized five of the six qualifying phases for the French championships (senior doubles and triples, women's doubles, mixed triples and minimal triples). Only the mixed doublet remains to be played on April 22 on the sister island of Saint-Barthélemy.

As for the results already recorded, for men, the team made up of Julien Belloni and Guillaume Daviaud of the Cariboule club unfortunately failed twice in the final in doubles and triples with David Manon against teams from the ABSB of Saint -Barthelemy.

In mixed triplet, the Saint-Martin team, Cyrielle Frachebois, Thierry Fernandez and David Manon also lost in the final to their counterparts from Saint-Barth.

In terms of good news, the female pair Omaya Bellavoine and Ludivine Sieber (Club Cariboule) won on March 4 at the Baie Nettlé bowling alley and will represent the Northern Islands at the French championships on July 22 and 23. in Auxerre.

Another young member of the Cariboule club also qualified for the French championships. This is Célian Daviaud, associated with Ethan Aubin and Kyllian Dias Natario of the ABSB club, who will play the final stages of the French triplette minimal championship on August 19 and 20 in Nevers.

Desperately looking for land…

The members of the Cariboule club qualified for the "France" now hope to be able to train in good conditions. Indeed, the Saint-Martin club which has occupied the Baie Nettlé bowling alley since March 2018 will have to leave the premises. David Luftman, who had generously made his land available, must recover it for the reconstruction of two restaurants.

“A land application file was submitted to the Collectivity in May 2022. Various avenues were studied by the service des Sports de la Collectivité but to date none of the projects have materialized", emphasizes Guillaume Daviaud, member of Cariboule.

We bet that a solution will be found quickly to allow the many petanque enthusiasts in Saint-Martin to practice their favorite sport in good conditions. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/petanque-trois-societaires-du-club-cariboule-qualifies-pour-les-championnats-de-france-mais-bientot-sans-terrain-pour-sentrainer/