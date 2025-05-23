PHOTO: A competition to highlight Saint-Martin architecture in black and white | FAXINFO

Photo Caraïbes is once again seeking the input of amateur and passionate photographers for its “Ti Korner Photo Challenge.” This year's competition is focusing on a theme dear to the island's heritage: traditional Saint-Martin architecture.

Open to all, the competition invites participants to capture, exclusively in black and white, the shapes, details, and atmospheres of the buildings that make up Saint-Martin's visual identity. But be warned, time is running out: applications are open until May 31.

Wooden facades, ornate balconies, typical roofs, and urban perspectives… the photos must reflect both the richness of the local architectural heritage and the photographer's sensitivity. By choosing black and white, Photo Caraïbes opts for simplicity and emotion to reveal the beauty of lines and contrasts.

Beyond the competition, the initiative promotes the locals' perspective on their island and encourages local creativity. The call is out: grab your cameras and let Saint Martin shine through your lens!

Info: +33 6 90 72 72 20

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/photo-un-concours-pour-mettre-en-lumiere-larchitecture-saint-martinoise-en-noir-et-blanc/