PHOTO OF THE DAY: A family for this little dog | FAXINFO

Urgent adoption or temporary fostering. This adorable two-month-old female dog is looking for a home here or as of July 18th or 19th in the Paris region. Currently safe in the area, she needs an adoptive family or a foster family until her final adoption. Housebroken, healthy, treated for parasites and dewormed, she is very affectionate, playful, and calm at night. Sociable, she gets along well with children and other dogs. An opportunity to change her life, and yours. For any information or fostering proposal, contact: collectiveanimalsxm@gmail.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/photo-du-jour-une-famille-pour-cette-petite-chienne/