Ranked second in the Military Gendarmerie Preparation 2025, Géraldine Magnat reached a new milestone in her career this Sunday, July 27. Already an active first aider within theAFPS 978 Saint-Martin, she embodies with rigor and determination the spirit of solidarity and commitment. Well done, well done, well done !

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/photo-du-jour-geraldine-magnat-un-double-engagement-au-service-des-autres/