PHOTOGRAPH: Didier Rouxel unveils a second date in Marigot | FAXINFO

Building on the success of his first opening, photographer Didier Rouxel is putting his easels back in place. The photographer, who has lived in Saint-Martin for over forty years, will host a second evening of his exhibition "Regards sur Bali" this Saturday, June 14, from 18:30 p.m. to 21 p.m., at Ti Korner (Photos Caraïbes SXM), in Les Amandiers de Marigot.

After attracting nearly a hundred visitors on May 30, the self-taught artist once again invites the public to discover his 48 photographs captured on the Indonesian island over the past ten years. Through these images bathed in light and serenity, Didier Rouxel shares the beauty of simple everyday life, the soothing gaze of a people, and the spiritual landscapes of Ubud.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/photographie-didier-rouxel-devoile-une-deuxieme-date-a-marigot/