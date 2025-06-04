PHOTOGRAPH: The Island of the Gods immortalized by Didier Rouxel | FAXINFO

A Norman-born artist has presented Bali in 48 photographs, captured over the past 10 years.

On Friday, May 30, around a hundred people came to discover Didier Rouxel's eye for Bali and its inhabitants at a photo opening in partnership with Photos Caraïbes SXM. From 18 p.m. to 21 p.m., the Ti Corner, in Les Amandiers, Marigot, was transformed into an art gallery for the self-taught artist's 15th exhibition.

A carpenter by profession, Didier Rouxel has lived in Saint-Martin for over 40 years and is passionate about walking and wild spaces.

From Mongolia to Iceland via Burma, the image hunter travels extensively around the world.

But 10 years ago, Didier discovered Bali, in Indonesia, and fell under its spell: “I went there with my daughter as part of my work to find new types of wood.

My daughter found love there and stayed. I found peace there and I return every year for two months."

By crisscrossing the Ubud region, its terraced rice paddies, bamboo forests, and waterfalls buried in the vegetation, the photographer seeks to highlight the wisdom of a people: "Balinese culture exudes kindness and peace. I felt complete freedom there. I did simple things, at the pace that pleased me…" confides Didier.

A photographer for 25 years, he says that it was through contact with photography professionals that he was able to refine his perspective on things to better crystallize them. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/photographie-lile-des-dieux-immortalisee-par-didier-rouxel/