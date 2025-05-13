PHOTOGRAPHY – ENVIRONMENT: Biodiversity and talent in the spotlight at Grand-Case airport | FAXINFO

Last Wednesday, Grand-Case airport hosted the ceremony of photo competition awards ceremony “Biodiversity at the heart of the airport”. A first successful edition, organized by Edeis, at the initiative of Sabrina Charville, quality and sustainable development director, to promote both the artistic vision of employees and the growing ecological commitment of the airport platform.

Twenty-one participants, Edeis employees, captured the natural wealth surrounding the site. “Thank you for sharing your unique perspective on the biodiversity that surrounds us. Your commitment makes a significant difference,” emphasized Sabrina Charville, recalling that this competition is part of a wider dynamics : obtaining the label 1 Aero Biodiversity, supported by the Community represented by the 2nd VP, Bernadette Davis.

La big winner and responsible for business and private aviation, Mickencia Lavaud, was keen to participate in the competition: “With a colleague, we went around the track. Towards the small lake, (…) I knew it was the right place. Fortunately, that day, the weather was on our side.” A photo praised by the jury, composed of two representatives of the Aéro Biodiversité association, Mark Yokoyama and Agnès Etchegoyen, photographer: “We see the airport behind but also the lagoon in the foreground. It has everything: nature, human activity, the theme is respected, and it’s well framed.”

Bernadette Davis, accompanied by Igor Rembotte, Director of the Environment, welcomed the initiative: “I am happy to see so many employees participating, you have merged artistic talent and awareness in a single project. The private sector understands the importance of biodiversity.”

The evening, sponsored by Saint-Barth Commuter, West Indies Hélico, Boutique 978, St Maarten Nectars, and Officium by Edeis, concluded in a friendly atmosphere, marked by the pride of the winners, who all left with awards, and the notes of Édith Piaf sung by the winner's son, a nod to his promise if his mother won the competition. A beautiful meeting of passion, art, and the environment. _Vx

Winners of the Edeis photo competition “Biodiversity at the heart of the airport”

1- Mickencia Lavaud

2- Yoean Lake

3- Christelle Giry

4- Angelo Hodge

Special Internet Voters' Prize: Jasmine Berroa Lake

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/photographie-environnement-biodiversite-et-talent-en-lumiere-a-laeroport-de-grand-case/