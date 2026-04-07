PHOTOGRAPHY / Ti Korner: anniversary exhibition at the heart of everyday life in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

For its second anniversary, the Ti Korner of Photo Caraïbes SXM is organizing an exhibition around “street photography”, this Friday, April 10th at Les Amandiers in Marigot, with eight local photographers featured.

Join us from 18:30 pm to 20:30 pm at the Photo Caraïbes SXM store to discover this new anniversary exhibition. Eight photographers from the collective present their vision of street photography, a stylistic exercise that led them to travel all over the island. Through their lenses, the entire life of Saint Martin is revealed: scenes captured in Marigot, Grand-Case, and Philipsburg, highlighting the inhabitants, atmospheres, and everyday moments.

Ti Korner, both a space dedicated to local photography and a collective of enthusiasts, was built around a simple principle: stimulating creativity through regular challenges. Every two months, photographers explore a new theme, from rain and airplanes to boats and carnival. After a previous exhibition featuring entirely black and white photographs, this edition will also offer color images, providing a fresh perspective on the island. All the works on display will be available for purchase. An ideal artistic event to end the week and (re)discover local talent. _DR

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/photographie-ti-korner-exposition-anniversaire-au-coeur-du-quotidien-saint-martinois/