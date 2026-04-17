PHOTOGRAPHY / Ti Korner Exhibition: the streets of Saint-Martin as never seen before | FAXINFO

Last Friday, the “Street Photography Saint-Martin” exhibition, dedicated to street photography, was held as part of the Ti Korner anniversary celebrations. More than 120 people visited the Photo Caraïbes shop in Marigot to discover the numerous photographs of ten local photographers.



A child on the back of a motorcycle stares intently at the camera, a man walks away from an American flag lying on the ground, or goats stand in front of a shop: all these raw and emotionally charged scenes were captured in the streets of the island, from Philipsburg to Grand-Case, including the capital. In color as well as in black and white, it seems that the very soul of the island has been captured.



Christian Mansana, owner of the Photo Caraïbes shop and a photographer for nearly forty years, is the founder of the Ti Korner collective: “Initially, I wanted to see different perspectives, and they (the participating photographers) provided them. They are the ones who now keep Ti Korner alive,” he explains. Created just two years ago, Ti Korner is both an exhibition space and a group of local photographers. They set themselves photographic challenges every two months to keep things fresh. Some are beginners, others are experienced, but the main goal is to share their passion. For this exhibition, they tackled the unique and powerful theme of street photography. A resounding success.



Laurent Bayly is a teacher, but also a photographer for almost thirty years; street photography is his specialty. According to him, the practice relies partly on chance, on being “in the right place at the right time.” But it’s also about sharing an idea, a feeling, as he puts it: “the street always says something about its territory and its inhabitants.” Around fifty prints were made for the exhibition. They are still on display at the Photo Caraïbes shop in Les Amandiers, Marigot, and are available for purchase, allowing you to immerse yourself again and again in the suspended moments of life in Saint Martin. _DR





The ten photographers at the heart of the exhibition: Jocselyn Mora, Julic Rohan, Laurent Bayly, Christian Mansana, Thomas Proust, Quentin de Montille, Thibault Poret, Adeline Marel, Ricardy Maricel, Nyron Glasgow.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/photographie-exposition-ti-korner-les-rues-de-saint-martin-comme-jamais-vues-auparavant/